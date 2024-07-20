Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after buying an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,996,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $796.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $850.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.23. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.