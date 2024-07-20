Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 3.8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.57. 3,152,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,398,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $914.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

