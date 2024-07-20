Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wolfe Research

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.54.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
