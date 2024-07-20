Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wolfe Research

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.54.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:SU opened at C$52.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$37.98 and a 52 week high of C$56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

