Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 249.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,745 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,107,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,751,000 after buying an additional 442,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,040,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,865,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 301,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 228,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,576. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.588 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.