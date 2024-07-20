S&U (LON:47IE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.00

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.84). S&U shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.84), with a volume of 165 shares traded.
S&U Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 54.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20.
S&U Company Profile
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
