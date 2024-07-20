Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Down 3.4%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €42.35 ($46.03) and last traded at €42.50 ($46.20). Approximately 2,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.00 ($47.83).

Stratec Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.22. The stock has a market cap of $509.50 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.98.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables.

