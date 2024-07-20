StockNews.com Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to “Strong-Buy”

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.69. 600,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,567. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.35. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

