StockNews.com Lowers PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRAA

PRA Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PRAA opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $890.49 million, a PE ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.48.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $255.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PRA Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,884,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 425,505 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in PRA Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.