StockNews.com Downgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Sell

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get AXT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXT

AXT Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.