StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

