StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt bought 4,232 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,882 shares of company stock worth $93,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.