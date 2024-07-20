Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $265.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.54.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 61.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $1,125,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

