Stelco (TSE:STLC) Downgraded by Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$58.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stelco from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$56.44.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$65.85 on Tuesday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

