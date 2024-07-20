State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,035 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $219.16 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $297.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.38 and its 200-day moving average is $219.89.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

