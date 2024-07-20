State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of DocuSign worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4,438.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 450,221 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 956.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 448,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $55.89 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.48, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

