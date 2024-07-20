State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $229.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

