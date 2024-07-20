State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,520 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Repligen worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $123.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average is $168.43. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 495.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

