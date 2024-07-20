State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 22,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

BorgWarner Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

