State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Get Our Latest Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $65.35 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.