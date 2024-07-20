State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,130 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $83.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $111.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

