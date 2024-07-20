State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

