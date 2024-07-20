State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Roku worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $62.55 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

