State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Teleflex worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $221.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.93. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

