State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 12,840 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of PVH worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PVH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.81.

PVH opened at $100.61 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

