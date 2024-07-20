State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

View Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.18 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.