State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $87.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

