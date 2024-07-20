Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Raised to $20.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

