Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $85.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.75.

Starbucks Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,378 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

