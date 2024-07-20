Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Trading 4.8% Higher

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 1,258,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,190,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $237.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 1,578,404 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Standard Lithium by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard Lithium by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 318,639 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Standard Lithium by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 16.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

