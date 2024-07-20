Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Trading 4.8% Higher

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 1,258,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,190,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Standard Lithium Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $237.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.81.
Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
