Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 16,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 24,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
Standard Bank Group Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Bank Group
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.