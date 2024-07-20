S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

STBA traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 243,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

