SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $145.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $164.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.38.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 809,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,800,000 after buying an additional 106,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,597,000 after buying an additional 206,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

