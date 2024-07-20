Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 60,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 38,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.
Sprott Copper Miners ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $25.79 million, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90.
Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile
The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.
