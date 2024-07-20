SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.08. 1,205,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,899. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $117.17.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

