SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.29

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.29 and last traded at $124.22, with a volume of 1305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.64.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

