SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Holdings Trimmed by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 71,305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 101,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

