SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,655,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,584 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,047,000 after acquiring an additional 550,840 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,939,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,448,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,428. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

