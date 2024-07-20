SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 868.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SP remained flat at $53.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,382. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

