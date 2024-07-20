South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

SPFI stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $31.25. 33,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPFI

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $204,519.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.