Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 283,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 377,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $569.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $999,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.