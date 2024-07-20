SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.
SoftwareONE Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.
About SoftwareONE
SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SoftwareONE
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.