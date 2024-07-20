Socha Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 139.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Community Bank System comprises about 0.3% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Community Bank System by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 40.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 37,162.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 407,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,123. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.65. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.97 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

