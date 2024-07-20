Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 0.8%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $133.10 and last traded at $134.04. Approximately 775,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,541,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average is $167.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after buying an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

