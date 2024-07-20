Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW remained flat at $129.84 during trading hours on Friday. 3,392,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,140. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average is $167.13. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

