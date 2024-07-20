Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.90. The company had a trading volume of 421,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,449. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.52.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

