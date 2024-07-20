Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Trading Up 28.1%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

