Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.06 and last traded at $64.60. 2,700,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,098,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shopify Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of -371.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 214.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

