Shentu (CTK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.10 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Shentu has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $91.39 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 136,208,599 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

