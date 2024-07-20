Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $116.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SHAK opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $2,552,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 130.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

