Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,505.51

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,505.51 ($32.49) and traded as high as GBX 2,571 ($33.34). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,565 ($33.26), with a volume of 367,984 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SVT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($37.35) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVT

Severn Trent Trading Down 1.5 %

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,954.90, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,483.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,505.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 70.10 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently 22,941.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($31.29), for a total value of £68,818.76 ($89,247.52). Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.