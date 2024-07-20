Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,505.51

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,505.51 ($32.49) and traded as high as GBX 2,571 ($33.34). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,565 ($33.26), with a volume of 367,984 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on SVT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($37.35) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVT
Severn Trent Trading Down 1.5 %
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 70.10 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently 22,941.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($31.29), for a total value of £68,818.76 ($89,247.52). Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.